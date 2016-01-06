Internship Opportunities
Jan 6, 2016 10:47am
News/Talk 93 WKCT is accepting applications for internships for the spring semester. Applicants must be a current WKU student and meet the requirements for BCOM 491. Mainly afternoons with some weekends required. If interested, contact Chad Young, Program Director, at (270) 781-2121.
Oct 19, 2011 10:16am
Listen to all of your favorite programs on your mobile device with the TuneIn App, available for iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry and other devices. TuneIn
